Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 117,361 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 179.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 117,361 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HP were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,198 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.