Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 60,700 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,428,000 after acquiring an additional 462,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,033,000 after buying an additional 145,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,530,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,370,000 after buying an additional 899,702 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Shares of TRGP opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 2.90.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

