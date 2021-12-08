Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after buying an additional 691,462 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 183,924 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,651,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11.

