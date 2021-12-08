Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $80.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.