Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,903 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.23% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

ARI opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

