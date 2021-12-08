Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.27 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,929 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

QSR stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

