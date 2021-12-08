Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,144 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.29% of Core Laboratories worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLB opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

CLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

