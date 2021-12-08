Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of HollyFrontier worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.67.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

