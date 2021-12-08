Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Evergy were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 213,935 shares of company stock valued at $13,684,279 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

