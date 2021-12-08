Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.50 Million Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538,225 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Equitrans Midstream worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.75.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

