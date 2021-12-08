Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.56 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $93.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

