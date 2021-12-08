Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.59 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $150.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

