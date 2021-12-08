Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.66 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430,636 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after acquiring an additional 378,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after acquiring an additional 937,516 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

