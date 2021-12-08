Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,159 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.64.

