Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,868 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of ATO opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

