Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,913 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of F.N.B. worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

