Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

