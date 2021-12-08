Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,984 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.05.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

