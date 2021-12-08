Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Corning were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,760,000 after acquiring an additional 259,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.