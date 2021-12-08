Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,941,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $40.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.