Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,666 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89.

