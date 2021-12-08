Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 223,312 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,312 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Mattel worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

