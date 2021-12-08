Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 35,347 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,584,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,813,000 after buying an additional 77,957 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 35.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $30,580,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.72. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $139.49 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

