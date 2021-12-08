Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 40,262 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,262 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average is $108.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

