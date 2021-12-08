Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,767 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sysco were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

