Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,568 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of ExlService worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ExlService by 97.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $138.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average of $118.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

