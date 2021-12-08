Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,083 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of GATX worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in GATX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GATX by 38.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in GATX by 104,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

GATX opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.75 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

