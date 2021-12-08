Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,992 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

