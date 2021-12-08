Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $5.43 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of LPL Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA stock opened at $164.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.12. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

