Throne (THN) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Throne has a market cap of $271,665.09 and $1.46 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

