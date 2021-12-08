Thunder Token Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $100.15 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00207644 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001239 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars.

