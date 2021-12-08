Tiger King (TKING) Hits Market Cap of $19.36 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Tiger King has a total market cap of $19.36 million and $117,136.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tiger King has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,369.13 or 0.08644286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00061819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00080742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,775.45 or 1.00458679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 602,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars.

