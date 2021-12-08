Timothy Holme Sells 300,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $7,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25.

QuantumScape stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. 9,125,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,222,713. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 10.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,473 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $34,271,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth $22,721,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 42.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 757,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

