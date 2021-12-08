Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Industries stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. 1,060,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,218. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.20. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.