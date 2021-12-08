Tokenbox Price Tops $0.0292 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Tokenbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $327,840.93 and $3,097.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.11 or 0.00220980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

