TokenPay Price Hits $0.0559 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $100,781.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,353.82 or 0.99190128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00033765 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.77 or 0.00850532 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

