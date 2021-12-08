Tokes Price Hits $0.0188 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001331 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

