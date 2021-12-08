Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.91.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

