Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.75. 25,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

