Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,302,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.31. 95,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,307. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

