Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,813 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.84.

COST stock traded down $10.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.70. The stock had a trading volume of 54,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $560.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

