Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 39,610 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,000. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.58. 20,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,189. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $176.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

