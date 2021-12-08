Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 689 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 689 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.57 on Wednesday, hitting $2,955.16. 24,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,871.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,744.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total value of $23,343,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $524,338,129. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.