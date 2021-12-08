Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 98,631 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 98,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,000. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 0.70% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.88. 54,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $79.01.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

