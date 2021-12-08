Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $1.04 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $46,099,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 489,352 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.34. 44,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,835. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

