Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $1.13 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $119.58. 5,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,405. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

