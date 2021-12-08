Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $21.74 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,742,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.88. 329,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,658. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $333.77 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.