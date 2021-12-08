Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $3.07 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.06. 26,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $107.66 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

