Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $3.31 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $116.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,607. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

