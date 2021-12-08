Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $4.25 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.03. 27,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,576. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

